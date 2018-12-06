Strictly Come Dancing’s Faye Tozer has said that she doesn’t “even think about the leaderboard”.

Strictly front-runner Faye Tozer: I don’t even think about the leaderboard

The Steps star has, for the last two weeks, been the highest scoring celebrity on the show – placing her in pole position to lift the glitterball trophy in two weekends’ time.

Speaking on BBC Two’s It Takes Two, she said: “We just go into every week the same. You just have to focus and learn your stuff and do the best you can.

“I don’t even think about the leaderboard. You can’t. You really can’t. Not in this.”

On last weekend’s show, Tozer and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice danced an energetic Charleston to Lonely Goatherd from the Sound Of Music, earning a perfect score of 40.

The judges’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with Bruno Tonioli saying: “That really was the crowd-pleasing, show-stopping delight. Take it to Broadway. It really was a theatrical masterpiece. Beautiful!”

Craig Revel Horwood simply said: “I thought the goats were good, darling. You weren’t bad either. Well done.”

The pop star is on course to lift the show’s glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/PA)

Asked by host Zoe Ball whether she had enjoyed the routine, Tozer replied: “It was actually brilliant, wasn’t it. It was so much fun to do. We worked really hard.

“The lift, the first lift, was really scary but I’m happy because we nailed it. Over the moon.”

Discussing how she had grinned throughout the dance, she added: “I mean, it was supposed to be a puppet face. You know, the stuck doll face. Yeah I really, really enjoyed it.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night where the couples will dance two routines in the series semi-final.

Press Association