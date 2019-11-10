Strictly viewers were left in tears after the professionals performed a special Remembrance Day dance.

Strictly viewers were left in tears after the professionals performed a special Remembrance Day dance.

Strictly fans in tears after Remembrance Sunday dance

The touching tribute on Sunday’s results show saw the male dancers as soldiers, with Anton Du Beke as a father leaving his young son.

Fans of the BBC programme were moved by the emotional routine.

“I always enjoy the group dances, and especially the Remembrance memorials, but tonight brought me to tears,” said one person on Twitter.

I always enjoy the group dances, and especially the Remembrance memorials, but tonight brought me to tears. Well done. #RemembranceDay #LestWeForget #Strictly https://t.co/z8pA3rC7w2 — Cyberlemming (@rhustler) November 10, 2019

“God that pro routine was beautiful. Made me sob.” said another.

Another fan tweeted: “Beautiful opening dance for remembrance, such a story, had me to tears.”

Beautiful opening dance for remembrance, such a story, had me to tears #BBCStrictly #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — memack (@memck71) November 10, 2019

“The #Strictly #RemembranceSunday professionals dance was jaw-dropping. So moving!” posted another.

“Wonderful tribute.”

Sunday’s show also included a segment showing the stars of Strictly, including judge Shirley Ballas, out and about raising awareness of the Poppy Appeal.

Strictly continues on BBC One.

PA Media