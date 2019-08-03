Strictly couple Neil and Katya Jones celebrate sixth wedding anniversary

Strictly dancers Neil and Katya Jones have congratulated each other with sweet messages on social media as they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Neil posted a photograph of the pair showing him jumping in the air and captioned it: “It’s not just @liverpoolfc celebrating its 6th year but also @mrs_katjones and look at me jumping with joy”.

His wife posted a photograph of them dancing and wrote “6 years” followed by a heart and the hash tags #weddinganniversary #wedding #anniversary.

Katya made headlines last year following a kiss with her Strictly celebrity dancing partner, the comedian Seann Walsh.

Her and Neil have been together for 11 years, and married since 2013, and stuck together following Katya’s kiss with Walsh, while the comedian’s partner dumped him.

Both Katya and Walsh made a public apology following the incident.

This year’s Strictly celebrities are currently being unveiled, with seven contestants announced so far.

Latin specialist Nancy Xu is the new pro dancer on Strictly (BBC)

All of the professional dancers, who have one new addition in the form of newcomer Nancy Xu, are back rehearsing together.

Earlier this week the official BBC Strictly Instagram account shared a photograph of them all together, captioning it: “#Strictly reunited!”

The judging panel welcomes new judge Motsi Mabuse who joins Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

PA Media