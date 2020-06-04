Strictly could return with stars ‘distancing dancing’, says Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas has suggested that Strictly Come Dancing could return to screens with contestants “distancing dancing” as lockdown measures are eased.

The head judge, 59, said she had sent the BBC One show’s producers an example of how celebrities and their professional partners could perform without touching.

Ballas said the method would be “challenging” but could make the show more interesting to viewers.

Will the #Strictly cast and judges all move in together so the show can return after lockdown?



Shirley Ballas gives the #LooseWomen the goss 😉



Join the chat 👉 https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/kf2MdZF3lO — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 4, 2020

Appearing on Loose Women, she said: “I spoke to the executive producer Sarah and I am 99% sure the show will go on in some format.

“Of course, they are discussing.

“It has been ongoing discussions and they will find a way to do it.

“I did send an example of distancing dancing, so you can do that.

“A little bit more difficult, challenging, but interesting.

“I am absolutely positive that they will bring the best that they can.

“I couldn’t imagine the autumn and the winter months without the show, the glitz, the glamour, and I think everybody is looking forward to it.”

Expand Close Shirley Ballas and partner Daniel Taylor (Isabel Infantes/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shirley Ballas and partner Daniel Taylor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ballas, who is in lockdown with her partner Daniel Taylor, also addressed the idea that celebrities and their professional partners could move in together for the duration of the show, in order to become a household and abide by social distancing measures.

Referring to the so-called Strictly curse, she said: “That could make things rather exciting, if that were to happen.

“As long as the judges can move in too, we’ll be fine.”

Ballas has previously said the show will honour the NHS staff working on the front line of the pandemic when it returns in autumn.

PA Media