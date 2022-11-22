Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid-19

Kym Marsh, one of the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, but will return the following week to compete, the programme announced.

The 46-year-old brought drama to the dance floor on Saturday as she performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris, alongside her professional partner Graziano Di Prima at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

On Tuesday, a Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

The live show on Saturday, which returned to Blackpool for the first time since 2019, saw the TV star move fiercely across the dancefloor accompanied by supporting dancers to land a score of 33.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting. What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”

While Motsi Mabuse said Marsh looked “amazing” and praised her control and energy.

It was Kiss FM DJ Tyler West who became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One dancing competition, having faced the dreaded dance-off against actress and singer Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

Last week, former Coronation Street star Marsh paid an emotional tribute to her son Archie, who died in 2009 after being born prematurely, dancing an American smooth to Chasing Cars originally by Snow Patrol.

Before taking to the stage, she said in a pre-recorded segment: “I feel like by doing this dance not only is it going to be in memory of Archie but it also hopefully might get people talking about their experiences because it is the right road to putting your life back together.”

The judges praised her “fragility” and “vulnerability” but noted a mistake at the halfway point.