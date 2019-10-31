Entertainment

Thursday 31 October 2019

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher: Will Bayley will be missed

The table tennis player, 31, pulled out of Strictly after suffering a serious knee injury during rehearsals

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher says Will Bayley’s exit is a “great loss” to the show.

The Paralympian, 31, pulled out of Strictly after suffering a serious knee injury during rehearsals.

And the injury could mean the table tennis player is unable to defend his Paralympic crown in Tokyo next year.

Fletcher, 35, told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a great loss to the show.

“I thought he was doing brilliantly.

“I’m gutted, absolutely devastated.”

Fletcher, who has wowed the audience with his routines with pro dancer Oti Mabuse, said: “I think he jumped off some sort of platform, it was a bit of a freak accident.

“He trained like that all week.”

The actor said of his partnership with Mabuse: “We have got very similar work ethics and we both want to get the best out of each other….

“When else are you going to wear a bright blue, tight shirt?

“I find myself asking for more fake tan, more glitter, more sequins!…

“I think a couple of weeks ago it was the first time I’d not had a fake tan and I felt really strange.

“What am I turning into?!”

PA Media

