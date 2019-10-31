Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher: Will Bayley will be missed

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher says Will Bayley’s exit is a “great loss” to the show.

The Paralympian, 31, pulled out of Strictly after suffering a serious knee injury during rehearsals.

And the injury could mean the table tennis player is unable to defend his Paralympic crown in Tokyo next year.

"To me, it meant more than just a show...I just wanted to try and help people as well!"



He was an inspiration and a role model to many on #Strictly2019



Thankyou @WillBayleytt and @JManrara! pic.twitter.com/KSA2J40tOk — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 30, 2019

Fletcher, 35, told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a great loss to the show.

“I thought he was doing brilliantly.

“I’m gutted, absolutely devastated.”

Fletcher, who has wowed the audience with his routines with pro dancer Oti Mabuse, said: “I think he jumped off some sort of platform, it was a bit of a freak accident.

“He trained like that all week.”

The actor said of his partnership with Mabuse: “We have got very similar work ethics and we both want to get the best out of each other….

“When else are you going to wear a bright blue, tight shirt?

“I find myself asking for more fake tan, more glitter, more sequins!…

“I think a couple of weeks ago it was the first time I’d not had a fake tan and I felt really strange.

“What am I turning into?!”

