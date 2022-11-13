Strictly Come Dancing’s Hamza Yassin discusses elimination fears

Hamza Yassin has said he still fears each week will be his last on Strictly Come Dancing – despite a run of top scores.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter is many bookmakers’ favourite to win the competition, having found himself at the top of the leader board a number of times.

Saturday’s show saw him score 38 points for his emotional couple’s choice, danced to the remix of Jerusalema by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode and dedicated to his Sudanese and African heritage.

Speaking about his doubts, he told the PA news agency: “Every week I think this is going to be the week that we are out because I am struggling to get the steps. But sometimes it goes really well.

“We never really think of, ‘We are going to the final’. We just focus on the week that is up and for us to perform well in that particular week. And if we do well, sweet, we are on to next week.”

Asked whether he now goes into the week with confidence, Yassin replied: “Like always, never confident. I’m stepping out in front of the judges and the nerves sometimes get the best of me.

“But you have got to be somewhat confident to try and go out there and do it.

“But you never think this is going to be plain easy. Because at the end of the day, you only get four days to learn something.”

He also revealed he has begun dreaming about dancing, as his mind continues running through his steps.

“I do it in my sleep,” he said. “I’m dreaming about the dance and steps and stuff.

You are living and breathing Strictly Hamza Yassin

“I even clear parts of the kitchen and the living room and do the steps just at home to keep them in my brain.

“But I woke up in the middle of the night doing the steps. So yeah, it just happens.

“Not sleep walking, but dreaming about the steps and I can see my feet doing them.

“Then because I’m moving my feet so much it woke me up – ‘Why am I moving?’ I realised I’m doing the steps for whatever particular dance it was.

“It just happens. Because you’re engrossed in it, you’re feeling it, all your energy is going into it, you’re thinking about it.

“Even when you’re going to bed you go, ‘I should have done that step a little bit better’, or something along those lines.

“You are living and breathing Strictly.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on Sunday at 7.20pm.