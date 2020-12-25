Strictly Come Dancing viewers praise ‘poignant’ Caroline Flack tribute

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised the programme’s tribute to former champion Caroline Flack.

The late television presenter, who took her own life in February aged 40, appeared in the show’s Christmas special which looked back on the 25 best performances in the show’s history.

Two of Flack’s routines from her 2014 appearance on the show were included and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman heaped praise on her.

Some viewers of the programme praised the tribute to the former Love Island presenter on social media.

“Top 25 Strictly Come Dancing dances. #carolineflack was superb. So sad and poignant. I don’t think I’ll ever stop being sad about her passing,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another said you could “see her whole heart in those dances”, adding: “Watching #CarolineFlack on the #strictly Christmas special got me very emotional.”

Another said it is “heartbreaking to think she isn’t here anymore”.

They added: “Get so emotional watching #CarolineFlack on Strictly Come Dancing top 25.”

A Twitter user said they “miss” the television presenter, adding: “Loads of beautiful love for #CarolineFlack on the #Strictly special and well deserved.”

Another wrote: “Watching Caroline Flack dance beautifully to Angels to then know what happens later on in life is heartbreaking. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

During the programme Flack’s Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) with partner Pasha Kovalev was voted the fifth best of all time by Strictly viewers while her showdance to Angels by Robbie Williams came eighth.

