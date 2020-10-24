Strictly Come Dancing set for return of live shows

Strictly Come Dancing is set to break new ground when it welcomes its class of 2020 for the first live show of the series (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams and professional partner Katya Jones have made history as the programme’s first same-sex couple.

They are set to take to the floor for their first scored dance together and will quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing is taking a second stab at winning the coveted Glitterball trophy after he was thwarted by injury last year and forced to pull out.

He and Karen Hauer will dance the cha cha to Think About Things by Iceland’s 2020 Eurovision hopefuls Daoi Freyr.

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith is the latest politician to tackle Strictly and she has been teamed up with Anton Du Beke and will attempt the foxtrot to Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

Gloria Estefan’s Samba will soundtrack soap star Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez’s samba routine.

And TV presenter JJ Chalmers and his professional partner Amy Dowden will waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

The celebrity line-up is completed by HRVY, Bill Bailey, Clara Amfo, Ranvir Singh, Max George, Jason Bell and Caroline Quentin.

Due to the health crisis, this year’s judging panel will look slightly different.

The twelve celebrity couples will be out to impress Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Bruno Tonioli will be absent as he is in the US working on Dancing With The Stars, though is expected to return later during the series.

Viewers can expect to find comfort in the familiarity of returning hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday at 7.25pm on BBC One.

