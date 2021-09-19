| 17.3°C Dublin

Strictly Come Dancing series launch sees viewing numbers fall

The show returned with 15 new celebrity contestants.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA) Expand

Close

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA)

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA)

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of seven million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

This marked a drop in viewing figures from 2020’s launch which was watched by an average of 8.6 million.

Saturday night’s episode achieved a 44.7% audience share and had a peak of 7.3 million viewers, according to the broadcaster.

Host Tess Daly during the Strictly launch (Guy Levy/PA) Expand

Close

Host Tess Daly during the Strictly launch (Guy Levy/PA)

Host Tess Daly during the Strictly launch (Guy Levy/PA)

Host Tess Daly during the Strictly launch (Guy Levy/PA)

Last year’s series opener, which came during a time of unusually strong ratings amid the pandemic, achieved a lower audience share of 42.2% but a higher peak of nine million viewers.

The launch saw the 15-strong cohort of celebrity contestants paired up with their professional partners.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe as part of the first all-male couple on the BBC One flagship programme.

Rugby player Ugo Monye was confirmed as dancing with two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse, who is hoping to secure her third consecutive win, while three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty, who specialises in breaststroke, was paired with Katya Jones.

John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/PA) Expand

Close

John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/PA)

John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/PA)

John Whaite was paired with Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/PA)

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and is the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

The episode also saw Anton Du Beke make his debut as a full-time judge and receive a standing ovation from the studio audience.

Last year’s winners Bill Bailey and Mabuse revisited their routine to Rapper’s Delight by the Sugarhill Gang and Anne-Marie performed her single Kiss My (Uh-Oh).

On Wednesday, the BBC confirmed a professional dancer had tested positive for Covid-19 but the launch would be unaffected as it was pre-recorded.

The night before the launch, the broadcaster said in a statement that it does not “comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status” after reports two professionals had refused the vaccine.

Most Watched

Privacy