Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse sparks awkward moment with affair quip

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse sparked an awkward moment by making an affair joke as Neil Jones returned to the TV show.

Professional dancer Jones was back on Strictly after missing two live shows because of an injury.

His celebrity partner Alex Scott had danced with Kevin Clifton while Jones was away.

Alex is basically ALL OF TWITTER after Motsi's affair comment tbh #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/878UvlLX1T — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 9, 2019

After former Lioness Scott and Jones performed a jive on Saturday night’s show, judge Mabuse told them: “It’s like seeing a new couple that we (already) knew. But then somebody had an affair… and now the light is back on.”

When fellow judge Bruno Tonioli told her that her comments would make headlines, she said: “You guys know what I mean! You know what I’m talking about!”

Motsi: it’s like we’re seeing a couple that we knew and then someone had an affair-



everyone: #strictly pic.twitter.com/aTQlAXF7W4 — Charla (@Charlaface) November 9, 2019

Viewers commented that the joke was awkward, coming after Jones’ then wife Katya hit the headlines for kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on the street during the last series of the show.

Neil and Katya announced their separation in August.

They did not blame Walsh for their split and suggested their marriage had become more a friendship than a romance.

The celebrities are competing to get to Blackpool on this weekend’s instalment of Strictly.

