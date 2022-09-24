Strictly Come Dancing contestants’ song and dance choices unveiled

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly with the celebrity and professional dancers who will dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The first songs and routines for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing have been unveiled by the BBC.

Saturday night marks the first competition night of the popular show, with 15 couples battling it out to get as many points as possible to cement their place in the first week on the leader board.

The song list contains a range of classics, such as Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and Voulez-Vouz by ABBA, to more contemporary tracks including Falling by Harry Styles and Dance by DNCE.

The full list of couples with their tracks and dances are:

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

Ellie Taylor and Johannes: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanz Orchester

Fleur East and Vito: Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Helen Skelton and Gorka: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Jayde Adams and Karen: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

Kaye Adams and Kai: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

Kym Marsh and Graziano: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

Molly Rainford and Carlos: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

Hamza Yassin and Jowita: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

James Bye and Amy: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

Matt Goss and Nadiya: Quickstep to Sir Duke by the Chris Walden Big Band

Richie Anderson and Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham!

Tony Adams and Katya: Tango to Go West by Village People

Tyler West and Dianne: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

Will Mellor and Nancy: Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show will air on September 24 at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.