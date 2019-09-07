The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing’s 17th series has been unveiled.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The full list of couples

Fans will be delighted that Anton Du Beke has finally been paired with a celebrity capable of making it to the grand final, EastEnders star Emma Barton.

#Strictly legends in the making. Give it up for the class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/vGcnBGCpB5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019

After finally lifting the glitterball trophy alongside his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton has been paired with Anneka Rice, whose Strictly future is already in doubt after she injured her shoulder outside of training.

After a year in the spotlight following his estranged wife Katya’s kissing scandal, Neil Jones has finally been given a partner by Strictly bosses – and football star Alex Scott is even being touted as a favourite to win.

Johannes Radebe, from South Africa, has also secured a celebrity partner for the first time, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. He previously appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa for two seasons, both times reaching the final.

Here are the couples for 2019:

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

David James and Nadiya Bychkova

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring himself during the recording for the series launch, leaving his professional without a dance partner.

PA Media