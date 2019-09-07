Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The full list of couples
These are who each celebrity dancer has been paired up with.
The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing’s 17th series has been unveiled.
Fans will be delighted that Anton Du Beke has finally been paired with a celebrity capable of making it to the grand final, EastEnders star Emma Barton.
#Strictly legends in the making. Give it up for the class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/vGcnBGCpB5— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
After finally lifting the glitterball trophy alongside his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton has been paired with Anneka Rice, whose Strictly future is already in doubt after she injured her shoulder outside of training.
After a year in the spotlight following his estranged wife Katya’s kissing scandal, Neil Jones has finally been given a partner by Strictly bosses – and football star Alex Scott is even being touted as a favourite to win.
Johannes Radebe, from South Africa, has also secured a celebrity partner for the first time, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. He previously appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa for two seasons, both times reaching the final.
Here are the couples for 2019:
Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
"I didn't think I'd get anyone!" Well @AnnekaRice, you've only gone and got reigning #Strictly champ @keviclifton! pic.twitter.com/WFD2ne7ynp— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe
Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer
It's a big YES from @IAmChrisRamsey - he'll be dancing with awesome #Strictly Pro @karen_hauer. 👏 pic.twitter.com/31nHQfaYxy— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
What a dream team. @dev_101 will be dancing with the delightful @dbuzz6589. 🙌 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/mhli1EjRNn— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
David James and Nadiya Bychkova
From the beautiful game, @jamosfoundation will be dancing with beautiful dame @NadiyaBychkova! ✨ #Strictly pic.twitter.com/qwcOgmnUXa— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
That moment when you're paired up with a #Strictly legend...— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Huge congrats @EmmaBarton and @TheAntonDuBeke! pic.twitter.com/pm0WXgpNSc
Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
Get in! @aljazskorjanec's already perfected his curtsy for Celeb partner @EmmaWeymouth1. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/jPyuGRwCLI— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
Dynamic #Strictly duo @mikebreakfast and @Mrs_katjones are jumping for joy - quite literally! pic.twitter.com/ENQbqF842P— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
So excited, he ran laps around the dancefloor. 😂 We're loving @WillBayleytt and @jmanrara's #Strictly partnership already. pic.twitter.com/DvfQXQ31qR— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring himself during the recording for the series launch, leaving his professional without a dance partner.
