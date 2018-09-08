Entertainment

Saturday 8 September 2018

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: the full line-up of this year’s couples

The 15 new pairings will now have two weeks to practise their dance moves before taking to the floor again.

The couples have been preparing for the return of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)
By Kerri-Ann Roper, Press Association Entertainment Editor

The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2018 are:

BBC News presenter Kate Silverton  and Aljaz Skorjanec

Capital Breakfast show host Vick Hope and new Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima

Fashion stylist and TV presenter Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke

Steps singer Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Television presenter and author Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

BBC Three documentary presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Singer Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Blue singer-turned-soap star Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

This Morning’s medical expert Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

YouTuber Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Casualty star Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Stand-up comic Seann Walsh has been paired with last year’s winning professional, Katya Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday September 22.

Press Association

