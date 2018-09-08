Strictly Come Dancing 2018: the full line-up of this year’s couples
The 15 new pairings will now have two weeks to practise their dance moves before taking to the floor again.
The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2018 are:
BBC News presenter Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec
Capital Breakfast show host Vick Hope and new Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima
Fashion stylist and TV presenter Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke
Steps singer Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
Television presenter and author Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez
Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard
BBC Three documentary presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Singer Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Blue singer-turned-soap star Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova
This Morning’s medical expert Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara
Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden
YouTuber Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Casualty star Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Stand-up comic Seann Walsh has been paired with last year’s winning professional, Katya Jones.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday September 22.
Press Association