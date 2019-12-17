Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher: I didn’t hear my name announced as winner

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher has revealed he did not hear his name being announced as the show’s winner.

The former Emmerdale star and professional partner Oti Mabuse beat fellow finalists Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Fletcher, 35, told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think I actually heard our names being read out.

I'm still speechless!

“I saw Oti almost collapse (and thought) ‘Oh, we must have won’.”

Despite being a favourite to take the Glitterball trophy, he said: “You don’t really expect that. It’s just the complete unknown.

“When your name is read out, it’s absolute disbelief.”

Fletcher, who is also a racing driver, won the British GT Championship just after signing up for Strictly.

“It’s one of those fluky years where things just line up,” he said.

