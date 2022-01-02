| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Streaming reviews: Imelda May takes a kitsch-laden trip back to Dublin’s rare oul’ times

Imelda May. Photo: Sky Arts Expand
Ethan Miles, Mateo Saina and Alice Marr of First Dates Ireland Expand

Close

Imelda May. Photo: Sky Arts

Imelda May. Photo: Sky Arts

Ethan Miles, Mateo Saina and Alice Marr of First Dates Ireland

Ethan Miles, Mateo Saina and Alice Marr of First Dates Ireland

/

Imelda May. Photo: Sky Arts

Donal Lynch Twitter

Voices of Ireland Sky Arts

The Future Diary
Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy