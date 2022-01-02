Streaming reviews: Imelda May takes a kitsch-laden trip back to Dublin’s rare oul’ times

Voices of Ireland Sky Arts

The Future Diary

Netflix

There are certain personalities who seem to have been overtaken by the parody versions of themselves. It’s impossible to hear Donald Trump talk without thinking of Alec Baldwin’s snarling impression or to hear the vocal fry of a Kardashian sister without remembering Kyle Dunnigan’s spot-on impressions of them.

Watching Imelda May wax wistful about her upbringing in inner city Dublin in a new Sky Arts documentary series Voices of Ireland, Oliver Callan’s impression of her, talking about “chisslers” in the Liberties and going on like it’s still 1950, comes unbidden into the mind.

Early on we see her riding in a horse and trap around town – just like the locals do! – chatting to people about the rare oul’ times, and the series unfolds as a love letter to a kitsch and corporate nostalgia.

With its doleful fiddles and sweeping shots of Temple Bar this could be a video brochure for tourists, to be broadcast from the backs of seats on Aer Lingus flights – indeed, it was produced in collaboration with Tourism Ireland.

In the first episode the legends loom large. May looks at the work and legacy of the lives of artists from the national pantheon, including Oscar Wilde and Patrick Kavanagh. Even when she meets contemporary figures like Colm Tóibín and Pauline McLynn, their job in the main is to pay homage to the artists of the past.

Panti Bliss’s contribution – a redo of her famous Noble Call – is set in the context of the history of the Abbey, and Irish Nigerian poet Felicia Olusanya is invited to talk about the influence of WB Yeats, which leads into shots of Yeats’s Sligo hinterland.

A great performance by the brilliant Dublin band Pillow Queens seems like one of the rare moments that is unmoored from history.

As enamoured with the past as the series is, even the hills and cobblestones and bronze statues play a supporting role to May herself.

She begins with an earnest spoken word poem about herself, which she describes as a love story to the Liberties – “She is a rare little flower/a precious stone …. you’ll like her ’til she knocks your block off” – before moving on to perform her own version of Raglan Road.

When an artist on Stephen’s Green shows her his portraits of some of the Irish greats – James Joyce, Sinead O’Connor et al – May mock-accusingly asks: “Where am I?” It’s a question she continues to ponder.

When she greets Stephen Rea with an impromptu serenade on the streets of Belfast, he turns to the camera and wryly says: “Ladies and gentlemen, the Imelda May show.”

And for better or worse, that’s exactly what this is.



Twenty-twenty-one was a year in which some of the dating show sensations of the last few years – Love Island and its knock-offs – lost their lustre.

As the rest of us quaked in anticipation of further lockdowns, the vulgarity of all those permatanned youngsters frolicking in paradise seemed suddenly more apparent.

But the fantasy that we too could be manipulated into falling in love by creative reality producers dies hard, and so we have Netflix’s new show The Future Diary, which could be titled Love, Made Awkward.

It’s a Japanese series, with subtitles, and so the whole cheesy premise – a couple go on a series of dates which have been foreordained by a leather-bound diary – unfolds within the suffocatingly polite mores of Japanese Society.

The contestants may not honestly express their feelings to each other, he will be required to woo her by stepping into the breach when a chef can’t finish cooking their meal, and, for the love of God, no hanky panky.

The tragedy is inbuilt as we learn the couple, however well they get on, will never see each other again when it’s over.

Now and again we flash back to a kind of green room full of Japanese celebrities who issue knowing comments, and there are some seriously laughable cliffhangers, but the daters themselves are so wide eyed, and full of wonder, and the settings so Disney-ishly pretty, that it’s hard not to be swept along by it all.

In Irish terms this would be like having a dating series made by those women who gave dating advice to farmers in the 1950s, one where the men are docked marks for things like not pulling out the chair to let her sit down. But where would they ever find young people that innocent?

New year, new love: Three of the best dating shows

First Dates

Netflix

All human life is contained in this sweet format – which is part cringe comedy, part sociological study. It’s the British one on Netflix, but the Irish one on the RTÉ Player is equally compelling – if only just to watch people trying to find love in such a horribly lit restaurant.

90 Day Fiancé

Amazon Prime

On the surface this is glorious trash – men pretending they are rich; sexually voracious cougars overwhelming Arab toyboys; fraught prenuptial agreements – but it also manages to highlight the weird machinations of the American immigration system.

Love is Blind

Netflix

Though far less campy than the original Blind Date with Cilla Black, this nonetheless draws on some of the same ideas as contestants have to sound each other out without seeing each other. It’s good cheesy fun and was one of the biggest hits of last year.