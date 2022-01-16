Streaming reviews: After Life’s meditations on death became strangely uplifting

After Life, Season 3 Netflix

I must confess I didn’t see Season 2 of After Life, Ricky Gervais’ comedy-drama about a man struggling to cope with his grief after losing his wife, but that doesn’t appear to be an issue as Season 3 begins. The plot doesn’t appear to have moved on any more than Tony (Gervais) has.

This disillusioned hack on a local newspaper is still right back where he was in Season 1, snidely rebuffing the efforts of his friends to help him move on, drinking on his own at night, and morbidly poring over old home movies of the dearly departed spouse, Lisa.

His stories on the newspaper, including interviewing a local psychic who self-publishes under-researched erotic fiction, are, to him, a death march of pointlessness, and his on-off relationship with the nurse who looks after his father continues to struggle in the shadow of his widower nostalgia.

According to the Kübler-Ross model of grief, you might say he seems stuck between depression and anger. “Maybe I’m not even grieving,” he muses at one point. “Maybe I’m just an asshole.”

Despite the seeming stasis of the narrative, there has been some progress. One of the most difficult things about depression is the relentless self-focus it engenders.

In Season 1 the supporting characters were just a Pollyanna chorus to Tony’s unabating sourness. He always seemed focused on a point in the middle distance on the other side of where they were standing.

This time around he has to become involved in helping some of them, including a new intern at the paper, Colleen (played by Kath Hughes), who gives him a run for his money in the misanthropy stakes, and this in turn seems to drag him a few inches out of the abyss.

Nobody laughs in the face of death quite like Gervais (who could forget his song in The Simpsons episode he wrote: “Not Di like Lady Di, but die, like when she died”), but the cringey subplots, another essential part of the Gervais brand, are hit and miss here. Like Tony, you can only shrug at the postman who gives doorstep bulletins about his wife’s promiscuity.

The graveside chats are powerful, however. “I was in denial that I was depressed,” he says. “And that there was something wrong with me, even when I was suicidal, I thought that was the sensible thing to do and it annoyed me that people thought I wasn’t thinking straight. It was only recently that I realised I was ill and that was the glimmer of hope to getting better.”

In the bleak depths of January, after nearly two years spent living through a pandemic, this might not be the glossy escapism any of us are craving, but in its own strange way it’s kind of uplifting.

When Euphoria came out two years ago, its teen debauchery and depictions of suicidal despair made it one of the most talked-about shows on television.

Season 1 ended with its recovering teen addict protagonist Rue (played with incredible subtlety by Zendaya) watching her trans friend Jules (Hunter Schafer) sitting on a train as it slowly leaves the station. They were supposed to run away together but, at the last moment, Rue decides she can’t turn her back on her old life and she subsequently relapses.

Pandemic-related filming restrictions meant Season 2 was delayed and two stop-gap specials in the meantime didn’t really move the plot forward much. Season 2 is structured as a series of standalone episodes which focus on individual characters and gradually come together.

Rue and her ex decide to give things another go, but this is made more difficult as she starts using drugs again with her new friend Elliot (Dominic Fike) and both are drawn further up the drug supply chain with devastating consequences.

At times it’s brilliant and it captures the sometimes preposterous sense of drama with which teens approach their problems and their triumphs. More than Season 1, it also captures the silliness and humour of being young.

However, there are no issues with spots and braces here (it doesn’t help that the cast are mostly twentysomethings), or exam terrors, and despite, or maybe because of the plethora of zeitgeist-issues explored, there’s still a sense that this is an adolescence most of us never really experienced.

