Streaming review: Documentary on Princess Diana suggests we did not learn from her death

The Princess Sky Documentaries and NOW

For some people, Hilary Mantel once observed, being dead is merely: “A relative condition. After the initial rigour they reshape themselves, taking on new forms in pubic discourse.”

Mantel was writing about Princess Diana, who in the 25 years since her death has never waned as a subject for authors, scriptwriters and documentarians. The coals of controversy from her life continue to be raked over – the BBC last year accepted she was hoodwinked into her famous interview with Martin Bashir.

A new generation of actresses – everyone from Naomi Watts to Emma Corrin – have peered coquettishly from under a fringe. And she continues to hover, wraith-like, over current royal dramas: Prince Harry has said he left Britain to prevent history repeating – death by press intrusion – for himself and Meghan.

This enduring ubiquity might lead one to wonder what a new HBO documentary could possibly wring from this exhausted subject. It’s a doubt the makers have obviously considered.

Instead of trying to frame Diana’s life and mythology using clever narration, their film is made up entirely of archive footage, grainy 1980s newscasts, clips from her bombshell interviews, and shots of her on royal tours. This is an almost radical approach in an era of endless talking heads and it’s highly effective.

The reaction to Diana’s death showed the media has never been able to tell the public what they were looking at when it came to her. Diana, by then, had been cast as a sort of royal delinquent, a socialite divorcee having rather too much fun with the wrong sort of man. But the international festival of grief which followed her death – captured here in a home movie of a group of American gay men crowded around a TV in shock – proved Diana always had a direct line to the public.

The people at home will decide for themselves what she meant. As Joan says in Mad Men about Marilyn Monroe: “A lot of people felt they knew her.”

Unlike the blockbuster books and interviews of the past, there is also no standout revelation here. Instead director Ed Perkins doles out gleaming details which come together to make a stark and revealing royal portrait. In the midst of a clip which describes Prince Charles’s new love interest as “nice, kind and shy” there’s the casual detail that her father and her uncle “vouched for her virginity”.

We see schoolgirl Diana rushing down the street as the press pursue her right to the door of her little Ford Fiesta. When the engagement is announced Diana-mania takes over the UK. The press are now seen clambering on to the roof of her car.

At a London tattoo parlour a National Front skinhead gets a tattoo of her on his calf, while a hairdresser notes Diana’s layered 1980s hairdo is the “biggest thing since Farrah Fawcett-Major”. A souvenir shop sells “Don’t Do It Di” badges. But she does, of course, do it, and as archive news footage shows the throngs at Westminster Abbey celebrating like it was VE Day, the anchor says: “All of the things that bother us like, eh, having no money or no job... seem to fall away now.”

At times the metaphors are a little too literal – Diana is hunted by the press as we see hunt hounds, driven by Charles, tear a rabbit limb from limb – and the hindsight a tad smug. With awful irony an unnamed panel show contributor from the time predicts that, after her initial trial by fire, she will have it “much easier from now on... we’re going to see a change in the attitude of the press”.

Video of the Day

But of course it’s only the beginning and as the foundering marriage descends into a PR proxy war, she and Charles embark on a “tactical square dance through the tabloids”.

The contradictions are laid bare. We see a woman who shields herself from telephoto lenses while announcing her next move by press conference. The footage is a reminder of how her shifting personae, from waif to Amazon, and her impeccable instincts – visiting a hospital in Harlem on the eve of a tour of America – helped her hold the public in the palm of her hand in a way that, like his father before him, has eluded poor, gormless Harry.

But Perkins seems to see a link to Harry’s story. The last shots show the young prince at his mother’s funeral, his eyes burning with pain. And, if there is a point, it seems to be that for all that has been written about Diana, little has been learned.

Royal Flush: Majestic series about the monarchy

Expand Close Claire Foy and Mark Rylance in Wolf Hall. Photo: Giles Keyte / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Claire Foy and Mark Rylance in Wolf Hall. Photo: Giles Keyte

The Crown

Netflix

The early seasons of Peter Morgan’s House of Windsor drama tended toward sentimentality, but by the time we got to Season 4 and the bomb blasts and bouffants of the 1980s, it began to skewer the cruelty and caprice of ‘The Firm’ with a wonderfully cold eye.

Wolf Hall

JustWatch

For those who found Hilary Mantel’s doorstep of a novel hard work, there was this sumptuously dark series which abridges the story of Tudor England and features superb performances from Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell.

Spitting Image

Amazon Prime and YouTube

Fluck and Law’s iconic series returned a few years ago to skewer Donald Trump, the royals and the British political establishment, but classic episodes are still on YouTube, including Diana’s take on Morrissey with ‘Heaven Knows One’s Miserable Now.’