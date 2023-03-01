Stranger Things: The First Shadow will hit London's West End later this year

A new play set in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon Stranger Things, but set in 1959, is due to hit the stage.

By Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will hit the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End later this year and will be set in Hawkins, a regular town with regular worries.

Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the out of town.

When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Matt and Ross Duffer said: “We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

“Collaborating with the brilliant [director] Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt.

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things.”

Sonia Friedman from Sonia Friedman Productions said: “Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now.

"Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can’t wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things.”

Greg Lombardo, VP of live experiences for Netflix said: “Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production.”

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the play will go on sale this spring, details of which will be announced later this month. The Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, with 21 Laps as associate producer.

Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Priority access to tickets will be given to fans who register from today at: strangerthingsonstage.com.