Sting and Richard Curtis will be among the honourees at an awards ceremony that recognises anti-poverty campaigners.

Sting and Richard Curtis to be honoured at awards ceremony for poverty activists

Former Police front man Sting will be named artist of the year at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony in London on Friday.

Filmmaker Curtis will receive the citizen of the year award in recognition of his “exceptional and sustained impact” towards ending extreme poverty.

Sting will perform and be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall with Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy and H.E.R. among the performers.

Sting is also set to perform.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said: “We are honoured to celebrate and recognise these incredible individuals who place the world’s poor at the forefront of their work.

“Their efforts are a testament to how the worlds of policy, business, the arts and entertainment can make a positive impact towards ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change and fighting inequality.”

Legend will host the ceremony while presenters will include Connie Britton, Emma Bunton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Derulo, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leona Lewis.

Other winners include deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed, who will win the world leader prize and Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, who will receive the business leader award.

The winner of a fifth award category, for youth leadership, will be announced at the ceremony.

The ceremony will air on Saturday December 21 at 7pm on Sky.

