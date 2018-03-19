Steven Spielberg to attend Ready Player One premiere

The film-maker will attend the European debut of the adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, alongside stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn.

Save the OASIS, save the world. See #ReadyPlayerOne only in cinemas March 29. Get advance tickets now: https://t.co/mzXCGPBgrt pic.twitter.com/Qc7SRzVbGn — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) March 15, 2018

The movie follows Wade Watts, played by Sheridan, on his journey to win ownership of the virtual universe the Oasis, an internet-based simulation that allows people to live out their fantasies in virtual reality.

Back To The Future, Superman, King Kong and The Breakfast Club are just some of the classic pieces of entertainment that are referenced throughout the film.