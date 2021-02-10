Steve Coogan to play detective in new Stephen Lawrence drama

Steve Coogan will play a detective in a new drama about the struggle that the family of Stephen Lawrence faced to achieve justice.

The actor will appear as DCI Clive Driscoll who led the investigation that saw two of the teenager’s killers finally convicted of murder – 18 years later.

The three-part ITV drama is a sequel to its 1999 programme about the case, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Small Axe actress Sharlene Whyte will play Doreen Lawrence and Hugh Quarshie will reprise his role, from the original drama, as Neville Lawrence.

Doreen and Neville Lawrence, the parents of murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence (Michael Stephens)

Doreen and Neville Lawrence, the parents of murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence (Michael Stephens)

ITV said the drama is set 13 years after Lawrence’s death.

It “tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen”.

Producer Madonna Baptiste said: “The Lawrences’ campaign for justice totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK and it’s an honour to be able to help tell what is an untold chapter in their story.

“Current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen’s case remains”.

Hugh Quarshie will reprise his role as Neville Lawrence (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hugh Quarshie will reprise his role as Neville Lawrence (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Alrick Riley, who will direct all three episodes, said: “The case of Stephen Lawrence is a testament to the fortitude, persistence and determination of the Lawrence family.

“These films will chart the successes, disappointments and the emotional toll they endured.

“It’s also the story of Clive Driscoll, the lead detective, who managed to forge a friendship with the Lawrences over the years it took to achieve two convictions. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to tell their story.”

ITV said the drama is being produced “with the full support of the Lawrence family, most notably Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Dr Neville Lawrence, who have given the drama their blessing”.

Paul Greengrass, Jimmy Mulville and Jed Mercurio are among the executive producers.

