Steve Coogan reveals the surprising memorabilia he keeps in the downstairs loo

The comedian also discussed his plans for Alan Partridge.

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Steve Coogan has revealed he keeps a letter of complaint written about him in his downstairs toilet.

The Alan Partridge star discussed the surprising bit of memorabilia on the podcast Elevenses with Danielle Perry.

He said: “In my downstairs toilet I have a letter of complaint to the BBC made in 1992 about ‘Why have you let this appalling man on Radio 4, it’s a disgrace’.

He also said he plans to bring his beloved character Partridge back to a live audience, telling Perry: “It’s been a while since I’ve done a live show. It’s 10 years. I miss it. I sort of do it every 10 years. So, I think in the next couple of years I’ll take a big live Alan Partridge show on the road.”

The comedian also discussed the importance of laughter, saying: “There’s something about making people laugh which is a gift.

“I was probably more dismissive of it when I was younger but, as I’ve gotten older, I realised that, when we have problems or are dealing with things as a group or as individuals, often the only comfort left is laughter.

“So, I sort of treat it with more respect now … it’s an old cliche about laughter being the best medicine but I think it is profoundly true.

“Even though I’ve done the more serious stuff occasionally, and even in the serious stuff I’ve done this – using humour to sugar the pill of different topics. And comedy is how you sugar the pill of life.”

