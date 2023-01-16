Stephen Nolan: ‘I regret not being able to repay my dad when he was alive’

When Stephen Nolan joined Radio Ulster almost two decades ago, he told this newspaper: “To be honest, I’m bored with green and orange politics… I’d rather hear local people’s views on Saddam and Rio Ferdinand.”

However, it hasn’t worked out that way. The Nolan Show has become central to Northern Irish politics, and he has become a hate figure — first for many centrists, then unionists, and now nationalists, to the extent that his personal security is now a serious issue.

When researching my two-part interview with Nolan, I spoke to many of those who know him well.

A former close colleague laughed at the idea that he was politically biased.

“Nolan’s agenda is Nolan!” he said bluntly.

“He has a habit of p****** people off by asking awkward questions, but he’s one of the most apolitical people I know.”

The ex-colleague added: “He’s a symptom of our dysfunctional politics, not the cause.”

A senior BBC executive described Nolan as “both frustrating and exciting to work with”.

But he expressed concern at the nature of the growing abuse Nolan faces:

“The person who’s received the most abuse is Stephen Nolan, bar none. He hasn’t talked a great deal about that, but it’s real and deeply unpleasant.

“It is on a par with what Laura Kuenssberg and Sarah Smith in Scotland face. We have had to look at his personal security because of where he lives.”

Nolan, whose home on the shores of Strangford Lough is fortified with security measures, doesn’t want to discuss the serious threats. But he worries about his elderly mother. Last year an anti-vaxxer screamed in her face.

There are those who have always loathed Nolan’s bombastic style, and those who believe he is a divisive influence in a divided society.

But in recent years something else happened. Nolan became the target of an orchestrated online campaign driven by anonymous Twitter accounts. In 2021, a key player was unmasked, agreeing to pay the broadcaster more than £100,000, and accepting that he had spread lies.

Nolan said people are free to criticise him, but some online abuse “is at an extreme level… if people deliberately proactively go out to damage me, I’m coming after them… I truly believe there are political machines targeting me when we do certain stories”.

On one occasion, trolls took a screenshot from his TV show where he and a guest were bare-chested, manipulating it to suggest he’d been found with a rent boy.

In another, a woman from Scotland rang daily, and then appeared outside Broadcasting House screaming that he’d got her pregnant.

But most of those who approach Nolan in public don’t wish him harm; they are the inevitable price of fame.

Someone who was in a nightclub with Nolan said “he was tortured the whole night with people coming over to him. I couldn’t cope with that”.

He’s so used to it that he hardly notices: “I don’t enjoy it, but it doesn’t irritate me…I enjoy the reality check of it, compared to the trolls on social media.”

So, what’s his advice for young people who seek fame?

He replied: “Fame means nothing. There are two parts to fame. I feel sorry for people that want to be famous so people know who they are; it means nothing, it’s vacuous, it’ll always end in an empty feeling if that’s what you want to be.”

However, he says fame has helped his career; when he joined the BBC, he knew “if I was going to compete with David Dunseith and those big figures, I needed to be a bigger personality; I needed everyone to know who Stephen Nolan was”.

He added: “Having a brand in the media is really important and it’s going to be more important in the future. In the future, the radio in the car will let you access any radio programme in the world that you want.

“So at 9am, I need people to be seeing my big fat face in their brain, thinking what am I about, what am I, and that brand being the most powerful brand that I can make it; that part of fame is strategically important.”

Few successful broadcasters talk so openly about themselves as a brand. I asked Nolan if he recognises that he’s commodifying himself, marketing much of his life. Without hesitation, he said “yes, absolutely”.

Does that unsettle him? Again, he instantly replied: “No, not professionally, no. It’s actually vital.”

He points to what we both know — that by doing this interview, awkward questions and all — he is further building his brand. “People want to know the person behind the [microphone] and this is why I hope they get a sense of this through what you’re doing.”

But the wealth that brand has brought him came too late to share with his father. He watched him die, and it wasn’t pleasant.

Nolan was in England working for Radio Five Live when his dad entered hospital. He rushed home, and within hours his father was in intensive care with pancreatitis.

“His death was pretty traumatic,” Nolan said. “He was there for six or seven weeks, which is unusual… if you’re lying in bed in hospital for seven or eight weeks, your muscles waste away.

“To see this strong man who was my father spelling out words on a spelling board thing and he couldn’t lift his hand very much to do that… I know it’s obvious but it was a sudden reminder for me of how quickly things can change.”

The 67 year-old was “a salt of the earth, working-class man”. He regrets not earning more back then to repay the man whose hard work helped fund his education.

“I so wish I had been on the earning cycle I’m on now then — because there’s the power of money.”

Nolan loves making money, and is good at it. But those who’ve worked with him say that he is generous. Giving away money isn’t wholly altruistic; he loves the “pretty amazing” feeling of helping others “and I don’t always feel good so that feeling is pretty special”.

As journalists, we don’t like to think that we’re powerful; we like to think that we scrutinise power. But Nolan’s power is enormous.

He refuses to engage with my question about whether one journalist can have too much power, saying “it’s a loaded question”.

He added: “Sometimes I think there’s a lot of power in nobody knowing who you are.”

He refers to friends who are wealthier than him “and they’ve got a considerable amount of power because nobody’s scrutinising what they’re doing”.

He says the show gets between 400-500 calls on a big day, although some days, “it’s nowhere close to that”. I put it to him that in 2006 he told Susan McKay that a big day was up to 2,000 calls.

He admits he probably got the number wrong back then, but they now get more emails.

Republicans have claimed he is biased towards unionism, despite his central role in exposing unionist scandals.

During the RHI scandal, DUP MP Gregory Campbell warned Nolan on-air — as the presenter said he was “digging” into RHI — that “digging works both ways”. He denied it was a threat.

The DUP then boycotted Nolan, but backed down at the RHI Inquiry, with DUP chief executive Timothy Johnston accepting that Nolan had been “doing his job well”. In 2017, the UDA-linked UPRG accused him of “fawning” over Sinn Fein.

It totted up how many times he’d covered loyalist bonfires, flags, marches or the UDA that July, just as nationalist opponents have started totting up Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson’s appearances.

However, Sinn Fein then started its own boycott. Nolan says that he won’t change even if it means the party never talks to him again, but stresses they’d be welcome on tomorrow.

If the republican pressure was based on the knowledge that Nolan is more sensitive than his radio persona suggests, it failed to account for a second equally important fact — he is determined to the point of being thran.

He’s unapologetic about Bryson’s appearances, saying he “is not regularly on the Nolan Show”.

But he’s on it more regularly than any other programme, I said. “Oh, he is absolutely,” Nolan replied.

He points to how there are people on air, “some of them in government”, who supported murder.

A year ago, he introduced Bryson on air as “linked to east Belfast UVF”, something Bryson said was “outrageous”, and Nolan has robustly quizzed him on paramilitarism.

I put to Nolan that he has regularly denounced paramilitarism’s cancerous influence on society. Isn’t there a double-standard in him bringing on someone introduced as linked to those groups?

“Well, is there a double standard? If that’s a double standard, then why are any of us talking to lots of people in politics and community workers and many other people in Northern Ireland who we all know have had past ties to those organisations?”

If he had current ties to paramilitaries that would be unacceptable? Nolan says it’s not about what he thinks, but society has “drawn a difference between what people presently do and what they used to do”.

I ask if he would have dissident republicans, or those who support them, on air.

Initially, Nolan says no because they “are currently threatening to murder police officers — that’s the difference”. But then he remembers that he has had dissidents on air “now and again, periodically, very sparingly”.

How long can Nolan go on for? His enemies are myriad, his salary will be increasingly controversial as the BBC cuts jobs, and axing him would be popular with many BBC staff.

But in many ways, the BBC has better arguments for keeping him now than when it hired him; then it was purely about entertainment and ratings. Now, he has established himself as someone who breaks serious stories while also keeping huge ratings.

A former very senior BBC journalist told me simply: “He’s box office. He’s got this ability to scent a small droplet of blood in a very big ocean”.