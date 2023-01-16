| 0.2°C Dublin

Stephen Nolan: ‘I regret not being able to repay my dad when he was alive’

The broadcaster tells Sam McBride about fame, losing his dad and how he’s coming after those who troll him

Stephen Nolan interviewed by Sam McBride at the BBC in Belfast. Pic: Stephen Hamilton Expand
Stephen Nolan as a baby with his father Raymond Expand

Sam McBride

When Stephen Nolan joined Radio Ulster almost two decades ago, he told this newspaper: “To be honest, I’m bored with green and orange politics… I’d rather hear local people’s views on Saddam and Rio Ferdinand.”

However, it hasn’t worked out that way. The Nolan Show has become central to Northern Irish politics, and he has become a hate figure — first for many centrists, then unionists, and now nationalists, to the extent that his personal security is now a serious issue.

