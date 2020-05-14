Stephen Fry makes return to Harry Potter narration

Stephen Fry is returning to the world of Harry Potter to read a chapter from The Philosopher’s Stone for a JK Rowling project.

The actor and comedian, 62, narrated the audio books for the series about the boy wizard between 1999 and 2007.

Fry has now re-read The Keeper Of The Keys, the fourth chapter of the opening book, for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter At Home online hub which was launched for children, parents, carers and teachers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fry said: “In a period of spooky surreality, it was one more extraordinary and unexpected experience, though wholly charming and beneficent in this case, to hear myself saying these words again.

“When Professors McGonagall and Dumbledore first converse about how one day Harry Potter will be famous and his name known throughout the world, little did we know back in those innocent 90s… how true that was going to be.”

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, originally published in 1997, introduced the character of Harry Potter and the world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard in the film series, read the first chapter of the book for the online hub.

Noma Dumezweni, who starred as Hermione Granger in the original theatre run of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, read the second chapter while Eddie Redmayne from the Fantastic Beasts films narrated chapter three.

Readings of all 17 chapters from the book are being recorded.

Fry’s chapter will be available online on Thursday at harrypotterathome.com.

