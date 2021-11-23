Stephen Dixon leaving Sky after two decades for GB News

Broadcaster Stephen Dixon is joining GB News after nearly 22 years with Sky.

The journalist, who will host a new programme on the fledgling channel from next month, joins high-profile talent including former Sky anchor Colin Brazier, ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Dixon began his career in local radio at the Radio Trent group before joining ITN and ITV as a presenter, senior producer, and bulletin presenter on Five News.

He was later a programme editor on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast News and a presenter on finance channel Simply Money with Angela Rippon.

Journalist and broadcaster Stephen Dixon @skystephen is joining GB News. pic.twitter.com/iiZbzJxcjh — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 23, 2021

He presented breakfast programme Sunrise on Sky News for seven years until 2019 alongside Gillian Joseph and Isabel Webster, who also joined GB News earlier this year.

Dixon said: “I’m inspired by the energy, fun, and absolute passion at GB News to shed light on the real concerns of the Great British public, wherever they live in the UK.

“It’s many years since I felt this excited to get to work.”

After nearly 22 years I'm leaving Sky and joining @GBNEWS .

Can't tell you how excited I am. — Stephen Dixon (@StephenGBNews) November 23, 2021

The news comes two months after Andrew Neil stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.

The 72-year-old journalist and broadcaster had been absent from the channel since announcing a break two weeks into its launch and later said he “came close to a breakdown” after suffering from stress due to the station’s technical problems.