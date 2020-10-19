Steph McGovern reveals why she turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Steph McGovern has revealed she turned down the opportunity to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The TV host said she was invited to be on the BBC dancing competition but said no.

Speaking on her chat show Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, she said: “I have actually been asked a couple of times.

Steph McGovern launched her show from home during lockdown (Channel 4)

Steph McGovern launched her show from home during lockdown (Channel 4)

“I got asked again this year but obviously I had a show to launch.”

Asked by comedian Luke Kempner if she would consider it next year, McGovern said: “Maybe, I don’t know.”

McGovern launched her show from home earlier this year during lockdown.

It has been due to debut from a studio in Leeds, but instead the presenter launched it from her living room in Harrogate because of the coronavirus crisis.

Channel 4 also brought the air date forward, saying it hoped it would bring some positivity into the lives of viewers.

McGovern eventually announced the home broadcast would be paused to “give my family our home back”, and the show later resumed in the studio as intended.

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing this year includes Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, TV presenter Ranvir Singh and reality star Jamie Laing.

Nicola Adams is among the line-up and will dance in the first same-sex pairing with Katya Jones (BBC)

Nicola Adams is among the line-up and will dance in the first same-sex pairing with Katya Jones (BBC)

Steph’s Packed Lunch is on weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

