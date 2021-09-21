| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefan becomes a star on X Factor in Romania after finding his birth family there

Wexford singer (31) has shot to fame on reality show

Stefan Doyle pictured with his parents, Stephen and Catherine, in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand
Stefan Doyle pictured at his home in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Close

Stefan Doyle pictured with his parents, Stephen and Catherine, in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Stefan Doyle pictured with his parents, Stephen and Catherine, in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Stefan Doyle pictured at his home in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Stefan Doyle pictured at his home in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

/

Stefan Doyle pictured with his parents, Stephen and Catherine, in Tullow, Co Carlow. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Eavan Murray

STEFAN Doyle began life in the most difficult of circumstances in Romania. He was put up for adoption and shortly afterwards found a loving home with Irish parents.

Today, the gifted musician and singer from Wexford is preparing to perform in the knockout stages of Romania’s The X Factor, having impressed the judges with a rendition of Elton John’s hit Tiny Dancer.

Mr Doyle (31), who lives in Tullow, Co Carlow, with his fiancée Samanta, was one of more than 1,000 Romanian children adopted by Irish families in the aftermath of the Romanian revolution.

Most Watched

Privacy