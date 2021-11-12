‘Stay up late..it’s worth it!’ – Late Late Toy Show promo released

Ryan Tubridy will host the Late Late Toy Show in two weeks and RTÉ have released a promo ahead of the much-anticipated show. Photo: Evan Doherty Photography.

RTÉ have released a promo video for the most anticipated TV show of the year, The Late Late Toy Show, two weeks before it returns to our screens.

The short video urges the children of Ireland to stay up late on November 26 for the show, telling them, “it’s worth it”.

The show returns with Ryan Tubridy at the helm once again in a fortnight’s time and Ryan and his army of ‘toy testers’ have vowed to “bring the magic from all corners of the country to reveal the hottest new toys of the year” and make it a “night to remember”.

The promo will first air on Irish television during this evening's RTÉ Six One News bulletin.

“Full of incredible characters, knockout performances, amazing surprise guests (and an array of Ryan's Christmas jumpers!) Everyone is invited to be part of the most phenomenal night, where Christmas truly begins.

“Stay up late…it will be totally worth it!” RTÉ are advising the children, and adults, of Ireland.

More than 1.7m viewed the 2020 Toy Show, which saw more than €6.6m raised for children’s charities nationwide due to the generosity of the viewers at home.

Stars such as Adam King and Saoirse Ruane stole the hearts of the nation last year and there are sure to be plenty of heartwarming moments this year.

The Late Late Toy Show airs Friday 26th November, 9:35 pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player.