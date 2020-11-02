Start date for Welsh series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! confirmed

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, filmed in Wales, will start on November 15, ITV has confirmed.

The reality series has been filmed in Australia since it first started on ITV in 2002 but this year it will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed: Iâm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday 15 November at 9pm on ITV#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E7PxtuMmf5 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 2, 2020

Olympian Sir Mo Farah, actress Ruthie Henshall and BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire are among the stars reported to be taking part in the programme.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently confirmed they have taken part in their first ever bushtucker trial, which will be shown in a special episode ahead of the series launch.

They wrote on Twitter: “Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial.

“Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!

“See the full trial, and take a look back at 19 series of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm next Sunday, 8th Nov on @ITV @WeAreSTV.”

Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial 😬🤢 Donât ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought! See the full trial, and take a look back at 19 series of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm next Sunday, 8th Nov on @ITV @WeAreSTV 🕷🐜🐛 pic.twitter.com/55qmQGQGpB — antanddec (@antanddec) November 1, 2020

The recent trailers for the series have shown the duo navigating their new surroundings.

One shows the pair at a Welsh cafe keen to get their hands on some Australian food, only to be served Welsh cakes.

Genuine Australian Welsh cakes! Fair dinkums! Nothing like a bit of traditional Aussie grub to kick off the series 🥮 #imaceleb coming soon to @ITV pic.twitter.com/wKdGpt5T56 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 2, 2020

Another has shown them searching for the filming location for the programme.

The duo can be seen walking in the rain wearing waterproofs as they try to find their way to the camp using a map.

“Well, this is the coldest summer in Australia ever,” said Dec.

Ant then uses his phone to try to find the filming location before it plays back a message to him in Welsh.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 15 at 9pm on ITV.

PA Media