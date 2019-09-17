Love Island star Amy Hart and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker were among a clutch of celebrities who turned up to see Kimberley Walsh perform in West End musical Big’s gala show.

Stars turn out to watch Kimberley Walsh in Big The Musical

Former flight attendant Hart wore an eye-catching belted hot pink dress, which she paired with nude heels and a red handbag.

Amy Hart from Love Island arriving for the gala night (Yui Mok/PA)

YouTuber Barker, who is paired with professional dancer AJ Pritchard on this year’s Strictly, wore a white shirt-dress with white trainers featuring red detailing above the heel.

She also paired her outfit with a red handbag but opted for white nail polish to match her dress.

Saffron Barker at the Dominion Theatre (Yui Mok/PA)

The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright, who recently revealed she is pregnant with a baby girl, was also on the guest list at the Dominion Theatre in London.

She opted for a floral print dress featuring a slit up to her thigh.

Lydia Bright arrives for the performance (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as her sister Amy, Walsh’s former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts also attended the event, but slipped in a side door.

Walsh is starring in the West End musical alongside former The Wanted star Jay McGuiness.

The play is a musical adaptation of the 1980s film starring Tom Hanks, which tells the story of a boy who finds himself transformed into a man.

All proceeds raised during the gala evening went to the Make A Wish foundation, which gives life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

PA Media