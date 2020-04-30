Stars pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday

Stars including David and Victoria Beckham, Simon Cowell and Paddy McGuinness have sent well wishes to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

The war veteran has raised more than £30 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

He originally set a fundraising target of £1,000 but his determination captured the public imagination and donations poured in.

He crossed the £30 million mark at about 9.20am on Thursday, an hour after the RAF staged a flypast in his honour.

Captain Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah, as they wave to a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane passing over his home (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)

Captain Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah, as they wave to a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane passing over his home (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)

He was also appointed as an honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College on his special day.

McGuinness wrote on Twitter: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS. Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake!”

Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS. Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake! #CaptainTomMoore #RoleModel pic.twitter.com/gty9DoSvUk — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 30, 2020

David Beckham wrote: “Happy 100th Birthday to COLONEL Tom, a true inspiration at a difficult time and Congratulations on being honoured.”

His wife Victoria wrote: “He’s just amazing. Happy 100th birthday Colonel Tom Moore.”

Cowell sent Captain Tom a video message on Good Morning Britain, saying: “I hear it’s your 100th birthday and I want to say that in itself is remarkable, so happy birthday, But I also want to congratulate you on everything else you are doing for the country at the moment.

“You are a total inspiration. I was going to say you’re a national hero, I think you’re a world hero.

Simon Cowell (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Simon Cowell (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“Keep doing this, please, for the next 100 years. Sending you all my love. Have the most amazing day and once again, thank you for everything you are doing for so many people. I salute you sir.”

Amanda Holden serenaded Capt Tom live on her radio show Heart Breakfast, singing Happy Birthday “in the style of Marilyn Monroe to JFK”.

Afterwards, he said: “You made me feel like John F Kennedy.”

She replied: “We should have planned this better, I would have jumped out of a cake in a swimming costume for you.”

PA Media