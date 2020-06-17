Stars of 30 Rock to return for a one-off special

The stars of acclaimed comedy 30 Rock, including Alec Baldwin, are reuniting for a one-off special that will serve as a promotional event for network NBC (Ian West/PA)

The stars of acclaimed comedy 30 Rock are reuniting for a one-off special that will serve as a promotional event for network NBC.

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan are among the actors who will take part in the remotely-filmed reunion show, which is due to air on July 16.

NBC describes it as a “one-time, commercial-free event,” that will promote its upcoming programming.

In normal circumstances, the major US networks would have presented their 2020-21 shows to ad buyers in New York in mid-May.

However, the coronavirus pandemic made that tradition impossible. 30 Rock originally aired from 2006-2013 and took place behind-the-scenes on a fictional comedy sketch show based on Saturday Night Live.

The special will feature the actors in their 30 Rock roles, including Baldwin as the controlling network executive Jack Donaghy.

30 Rock executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said: “We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC. To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

30 Rock was a huge hit when it first aired, winning 16 Emmy Awards including three consecutive outstanding comedy series gongs.

