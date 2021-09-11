Stars mark 20th anniversary of September 11 terrorist attacks

Photos and posters of those missing from the World Trade Centre (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Mark Wahlberg, Viola Davis and Mark Ronson have been among the stars marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

It has been two decades since the four co-ordinated terrorist attacks on the United States, when hijackers crashed planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon while passengers managed to regain control of a plane heading for Washington DC before it crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Boogie Nights star Wahlberg shared a photo of the World Trade Centre at night on Instagram and wrote: “20 years ago but feels like yesterday. We are all forever changed.

“Thinking of those who are gone and their loved ones missing them now and always.”

Gigi Hadid, 25, who was only a young child when the attacks happened, wrote: “My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago.

“I will never forget that day, and since then, NYC has become a city that has given me so much.

“Sending light and love to all the first responders, New Yorker’s, those who lost loved ones, and those affected worldwide by the tragedies of 2001.

“I am proud of the resilient spirit of NYC, and proud to be amongst it. May God Bless all.”

Musician Mark Ronson recalled sitting on a plane in New York on the morning of the attacks before rushing to volunteer, writing: “9/11/2001 I was sitting on an AA flight, 8am JFK to LAX when the captain said ‘there’s been a fire at the World Trade Center, we’re headed back to the gate to deplane.’

“I’ll never forget the panic, shock, despair and horror in the airport as people managed to call home and find out what was actually happening.

“They immediately shut down all the bridges and tunnels into the city so I stayed in Brooklyn that night at my dear friends Toure & Rita.

“Like everyone else, we watched the footage over and over, speechless. I remember watching the smoke and dust clouds from Fort Greene helpless, like it was another planet.

“The next few days, there was a huge overflow of people trying to volunteer and help.

“I already lived only 10 blocks from the towers, so I could get past the last checkpoint to volunteer without registering. I walked up and down the West Side Highway with a trolley cart of supplies and water and gave every last coat and sweatshirt I owned to emergency responders drenched in water, soot, etc…

“This obviously doesn’t compare one billionth to what so many gave on that day.

“I feel some sort of need to observe the loss and sacrifice of an unfathomably horrid event but I still can’t quantify it.

“What I do know is that it brought out the very best parts of the citizens of the greatest city in the world. To those who were lost, you will never be forgotten.

“For New Yorkers, you’re forever in our souls and conscience.”

Actress Octavia Spencer also shared her memories, writing: “20 years ago I was excited because I was guest starring on the sitcom TItus.

“I was up early running lines when my youngest sister called and said, ‘turn on your tv, we are under attack.’

“I put on the Today show just as the first plane hit the tower. I called all of my LA friends and we watched in horror.

“I will never forget and mourn the loss of so many lives. Where were you that morning?”

Viola Davis also paid tribute, writing: “Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost.

“Sending love and prayers to the families, loved ones of the fallen.”