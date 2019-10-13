Stars ‘gobsmacked’ at ‘crazy’ Strictly elimination

Jo Whiley and James Jordan are among the celebrities who have told of their shock after Dev Griffin got the boot from Strictly.

The Radio 1 DJ and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were eliminated from the BBC competition on Sunday after a dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, despite many fans thinking Griffin was one of the stronger competitors.

DJ and presenter Whiley said she was “gobsmacked and gutted” at the decision.

“Sending massive love. You’ve shone through @bbcstrictly & this feels very wrong,” she said.

“Dev was a potential finalist… Why?????” tweeted former Strictly pro Jordan.

“As dancers there’s absolutely no comparison Dev is far far better even though this was his weakest dance so far,” he said.

“Although Emma’s performance was more fun and energetic but the judges should be judging the dancing and public judge their favourite.”

Presenter Gaby Roslin said it was “crazy”.

“What the heck?” she tweeted. “That’s crazy. No way??? #Strictlyresults.”

Griffin’s fellow contestant Saffron Barker said she was stunned that he was out.

“Absolutely gutted and shocked with tonight’s results .. @dbuzz6589 & @dev_101 you were absolutely amazing every week!!” she posted.

Comedian Chris Ramsey, who is also in the running for the Glitterball trophy, said: “Absolutely gutted I won’t be hanging out with my mate @dev_101 every weekend anymore.

“Big love lad, you’re the best genie the dance floor has ever seen!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

PA Media