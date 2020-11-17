Stars face stomach-churning eating challenge on I’m A Celebrity

Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard ate sheep’s brain, goat’s eyes and fermented catfish in a stomach-churning challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The trio were chosen by the public to take part in the challenge, called Frights Of The Round Table, which saw them sit down for a 10-course meal in a bid to win 10 stars for the camp.

Radio 1 DJ North found himself tackling his second challenge in two days after being forced to confront his fear of snakes in The Viper Vault on Monday night.

TRIAL TEASE: It's time for @vernonkay to tuck into one of the Castle's most delicious delicacies... 🍴👀



Deer testicle, anybody? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/P6NdnEhm6g — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2020

Arriving at the trial inside the Welsh castle, where the series is based due to Covid-19, the group were met by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who joked: “Table for three?”

The presenting duo explained that each of them would face two dishes with the other four dishes allocated randomly between them.

Each would have to eat at least half the dish in order to win a star for the camp, with their total determining what kind of dinner they would all receive.

Kay was first up with a dish of sheep’s brain called “Lamb Rank”.

After, he told his campmates: “It was like a really bad pate that’s been left in the sun for five weeks festering.”

Your votes mean @jordannorth1, @vernonkay and @Beverleycallard will face Frights Of The Round Table! 🤢 We've got a feeling it's gonna be a good'un... #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oT8jJgp0Oz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2020

Callard, who is vegan, was up next with a vomit fruit dish called “Cheese Fruit Vomlette” before North took on “Steak and Eye-Le Pie”, a plate of goat eyes.

Fermented catfish, cow teat, deer testicles, fermented plums and sheep penis were also served up for the trio.

Finally Callard was tasked with eating five pieces of fermented tofu.

“They tasted disgusting. I’ve only been vegan since March,” she quipped after.

Despite the menu, the trio managed to secure all 10 stars for the camp.

Returning to the campsite, they revealed the result to their campmates – prompting cheers.

As a result of their success, in the evening they were delivered quail for dinner.

“It’s like little chickens,” said North before he and AJ Pritchard prepared and washed the animals in the courtyard.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media