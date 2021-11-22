Stars face first stomach-churning eating challenge of series on I’m A Celebrity

Soap star Danny Miller devoured cow teats, pig brain and fermented catfish during the first eating challenge of the series on I’m A Celebrity.

The Dreaded Diner task saw the Emmerdale actor face radio DJ Snoochie Shy and win a meal for his team in The Clink.

The contestants are currently split into two groups, with half living in the castle and the other in the cells below, with basic facilities and limited rations.

Nothing can create a bond of friendship like gagging on fermented food together on national television

Over five rounds, they consumed dishes with titles such as Grot Dog, Sneeze Burger and Savel-Eye and Chips before arriving at a tie-break.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained they would be drinking a Van Hella milkshake of blended fermented tofu and the first person to down the drink would win.

Miller was quickest and returned to The Clink triumphant.

Richard Madeley said: “I don’t think I’ve seen anyone’s face – in recent memory – looking so utterly happy. Utterly pleased. Not with himself, but with the outcome.”

Earlier in the episode, Dame Arlene Phillips and Madeley from The Clink faced Louise Minchin and Matty Lee from the main castle in the Don’t Blow It challenge, answering questions about their co-stars for a cake to take back to their team.

After a tense tie-break, The Clink emerged as the winners.

Minchin said: “We would have loved that cake – but I’m really happy they got the cake.”

Gonna tell my kids this is an old hamburger

The group in the castle also discovered the contestants in The Clink had to act as their servants, doing their washing up and chopping their wood.

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge said: “I just feel so bad but for some reason I just can’t stop laughing, because it is so mean.”

French football star David Ginola also opened up to his campmates in The Clink about how he survived a heart attack.

The sportsman, 54, suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016 and received CPR on the pitch from fellow footballer Frederic Mendy.

"I’m grateful to your friends

and to God, that we’re able to

"I'm grateful to your friends and to God, that we're able to share this moment"

He said: “Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor. So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me, one time, two times, three times.

“They said, ‘I think your friend is dead’. A fourth, fifth time. The fifth time, a heartbeat.

“The surgeon said, ‘you’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition nine out of 10 would have died’.

“When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions. Is it a message? Am I going back for a second life for a purpose?

“Because when you’re fighting, when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads. There’s life and death.”