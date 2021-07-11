Stars commiserate with England after devastating defeat in Euro 2020 final

Liam Gallagher and Stephen Fry are among the stars sending commiserations to the England team after their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions faced an agonising defeat in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Oasis star Gallagher sent a message of support to 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, who took the final penalty, which was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He tweeted simply: “Love saka.”

He added: “It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.

“It is what it it is.”

Fry wrote : “Alright, football gods, I’ll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I’ll fairly certainly be dead…

“Bah, grr, poo and bother.”

Singer Rebecca Ferguson tweeted: “Well done England and congratulations Italy It was a close game and the players played well!

“Sending love to our England team, you did us all proud Don’t feel down everybody is proud of you.”

Meanwhile Nigella Lawson said: “Congratulations Italy. And thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud.”

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp, who is famous for sharing his jubilant videos on social media after England goals or victories, shared a subdued clip on Twitter.

He said: “So the ride is over. It has been a pretty fantastic display by England. Congratulations to Italy.

“England, you have inspired a nation. You have made us feel happy.

“It’s sad it ended this way but think of all the teams that didn’t make the final.

“I’m pretty sure that I speak for nearly every English fan when I say that we still think that you are a new England side and you can only get better, so thank you Gareth, thank you England.”