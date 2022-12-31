Stars come out in style as Shay Given's sister Jacqueline ties knot with publican Alan Clancy

Many of Ireland’s best-known celebrities and sports stars gathered in Clare on Friday for the wedding of publican Alan Clancy and his long-term partner, Jacqueline, sister of Irish goalkeeping legend Shay Given.

Alan and Jacqueline were married in St Joseph’s Church in the seaside town of Miltown Malbay in Co Clare, with family, friends and some well-known faces in attendance.

Jacqueline is the sister of Shay Given and the former Ireland goalkeeper was in attendance with his partner Becky Gibson.

The reception was held in Doonbeg, where the groom Alan teed it up with good friend Shane Lowry at Trump International Links before the wedding, along with Brian Ormond and other guests.

Alan and Lowry recently opened The Old Warehouse venue in Tullamore in a joint venture, while Alan also owns dozens of pubs and businesses across Ireland, such as House on Leeson Street. Shane and his wife Wendy were snapped at the bash.

Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian, a judge on Dancing with the Stars, were also in attendance, while former Galway hurler Joe Canning was also spotted in Doonbeg for the nuptials.

Pippa O’Connor, Nadia Forde, Laurence Kinlan were spotted at the celebration while musical entertainment was provided by Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly.

Guests were also treated to a fireworks display during the night.

