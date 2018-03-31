Star Trek fans in for a treat at ComicCon

Brent Spiner, who played Lieutenant Commander Data in the The Next Generation series of the cult classic, is one of the top guests at ComicCon in the Convention Centre Dublin running Saturday and Sunday.

Fans will be able to meet the star, as well as other big names in the comic and Japanese ‘anime’ animation genres.

Joining Spiner are Seth Gilliam, known for his work in the Walking Dead; Eric Stuart, a voice actor whose work has featured in famed Japanese kid’s show Pokémon; DC Douglas whose work is known throughout the video gaming industry for games such as the Mass Effect and Resident Evil series, and Kira Buckland, who lends her voice to many animations and video games.