Star Trek actor to attend comic convention in Dublin this weekend
Star Trek fans are in for a treat this weekend as one of its most popular characters attends a comic convention in Dublin.
Brent Spiner, who played Lieutenant Commander Data in the The Next Generation series of the cult classic, is one of the top guests at ComicCon in the Convention Centre Dublin running Saturday and Sunday.
Fans will be able to meet the star, as well as other big names in the comic and Japanese ‘anime’ animation genres.
Joining Spiner are Seth Gilliam, known for his work in the Walking Dead; Eric Stuart, a voice actor whose work has featured in famed Japanese kid’s show Pokémon; DC Douglas whose work is known throughout the video gaming industry for games such as the Mass Effect and Resident Evil series, and Kira Buckland, who lends her voice to many animations and video games.
ComicCon also features a large video gaming area where you can re-live your youth on many retro games or try the latest virtual reality technology.
As with all conventions in this style there is also trade stands, an artist’s alley, and room for dressing up as your favourite character and engaging in ‘Cosplay’.
More information on dublincomiccon.com.
