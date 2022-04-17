Star-studded Irish crime drama Redemption to premiere on Virgin Media One tomorrow night

A new Irish crime drama with a star-studded cast will premier on Virgin Media One tomorrow night.

Filmed in Ireland, the six-part series features a leading Irish cast including acclaimed actress Paula Malcomson (The Hunger Games trilogy, Ray Donovan, Deadwood), Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls and Holding), Ian Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones, Vikings and Blood), Moe Dunford (Vikings and Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Keith McErlean (Kin and Modern Love).

Redemption tells the story of Liverpool based Detective Colette Cunningham who returns to Dublin to uncover the truth when she learns of the death of her estranged daughter Kate.

“In episode one, we meet Liverpool based DI Colette Cunningham ( Paula Malcomson) as she gets an unexpected call from Dublin. A body has been found, and Colette is listed as next of kin to which she knows nothing about,” the show’s producers said.

“She takes the next ferry to Dublin to learn that it is her daughter, Kate, who disappeared 20 years ago. Consumed by grief, Colette resolves to stay in Ireland to work for the Garda, while also piecing together the truth about Kate's death.

“If she did fail her daughter in life, Colette is determined to do right by her now - but is she prepared for what she finds?”

The eagerly anticipated drama thriller starts tomorrow night and continues every Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.