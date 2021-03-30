Star baker revealed on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Jade Thirlwall has been crowned star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The Little Mix star saw off competition from comedian Katherine Ryan, YouTuber KSI and TV presenter Stacey Dooley in Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show.

After being named as the winner, she said: “I can’t believe it, I’m in shock.

Her wings were made for pie! We salute @LittleMixâs Jade Thirlwall for her fine efforts tonight - great baking is clearly in her DNA. 👏👏👏 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/64lbqq2RMZ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 30, 2021

“Mum will be so proud. I think I might either frame the apron or I might just start wearing it all the time to remind myself of the success.”

During the competition the celebrity bakers were tasked with creating a showstopper depicting a scene they could not live without which was constructed using biscuits and meringues.

They also had to make a cherry pie and fondant fancies inspired by their favourite cocktail.

Judge Paul Hollywood said Thirlwall had been the “most consistent over the three challenges”.

He said her showstopper, which depicted Little Mix performing in front of a packed live audience, was “very clever, ingenious, innovative and a great flavour”.

From Glory Days to a glorious glaze - hereâs Jade Thirlwallâs âCanât Live Without a @LittleMix Concertâ biscuit showstopper. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OuVSQLC0kL — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 30, 2021

His fellow judge Prue Leith added: “By and large, they were not serious bakers but I loved having them in the tent because they were fun and they really tried.”

KSI failed to impress in the first two rounds, however he earned a Hollywood handshake in recognition for his showstopper in the final challenge.

At the end of the programme he said: “I know what my calling is. Baking is not it.”

Dooley attempted to make a biscuit picturing Gloria Estefan for her showstopper, however presenter Matt Lucas said her effort looked more like Sir Winston Churchill.

Lucas is hosting the series on his own while Noel Fielding is away on paternity leave after welcoming his second child.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal, comedian Reece Shearsmith, actor James McAvoy and former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes are among the stars who have featured earlier in the series.

PA Media