Stand up and be counted: Dara Ó Briain on 'showbiz mortality'

Lately, Dara Ó Briain has been contemplating his "showbiz mortality" and life on the never-ending road. It could be an age thing (the dad of two turned 45 this year), or it could be the effects of a recent school reunion, which brought him right back to his childhood in Dublin.

Whatever the reason, the comedian and TV presenter is in a bright yet reflective mood when we meet in a Cork hotel at the end of his run in the city's Opera House.

It's a dull morning and as we sit in a hotel suite with a colour-scheme that runs all the way from beige to slightly off-beige, Ó Briain is reflecting on his climb to household name status in the UK. And on what happens next. It's not that he's morbid, or showing the signs of being jaded after two decades or more of fairly constant touring. He's just a thinker, and a fairly cerebral one at that.

Craic dealer: Dara Ó Briain flexes his comedic muscle on stage

Ó Briain studied mathematics and theoretical physics in University College Dublin (UCD) and, as such, has always been interested in more than just the comedy business that has him centre stage, and the celebrity stuff that goes on around him. Plus, he enjoys the chat... "Comedians are lucky," he muses. "It's a very slow climb up, but then you get there, and the plateau goes on for a long time.

"So I've got to this level and it's a good one. But that won't last. It's showbiz, there will be a day when the audience will all go: 'D'you know what? We like this new guy now', and they'll all run off, and that's the way it works and that's fine. "In this business, we are all obsessed with our showbiz mortality," he adds. "So you hang on to it. You keep going out because it could be the last time you play Newcastle Town Hall, or get to do 15 nights in Vicar Street."

For many comedians, thoughts about becoming yesterday's news could come across as a little bleak and self-obsessed, but Ó Briain has simply given it a lot of thought, and worked on strategies to stay happy, busy and relatively sane in a volatile business. One technique is to keep doing what he loves (writing and touring new stand-up shows) and to follow the road to fresh destinations.

For the moment, in the middle of a major Irish tour (which brings him back in the New Year), a larger worldwide tour and TV commitments that have him booked solid until the middle of 2019, Ó Briain is taking it one or two tours at a time.

"Ultimately, you have to let the audience decide," he says. "But you always think, 'I probably have a couple of big tours left in me. I'm 45 now, this one will take me up to 47'.

"So you think, 'Well, two more tours maybe. Maybe take a slightly bigger gap between shows'. And then you get one of those two done and you feel great and you think, 'I've still got two tours in me!' so you go on." Living in London for more than a decade and settled there with wife Susan, a urological surgeon, and their two young children, Ó Briain is in the happy position of being able to (largely) pick his work and plan ahead. "It used to be, when I was starting to do bigger shows, you would think in three-month blocks for a tour," he explains. "But this tour will keep me tied up until 2019."

He realises that's a bit of a luxury in his business, but does not think it's strange, having your next two or three years planned out. "Presumably, normal people have an idea what they will be doing in 2019. Particularly if they are in their 40s. You'll probably be in the same job, paying the same mortgage, going on holidays for a couple of weeks in the summer and what have you.

"But maybe the fact that in comedy, you're a freelancer, it makes it kind of reassuring that you can plan that far ahead, that you are not worrying about the next gig." There's a strong possibility of a mini-tour in the US next year, but the Dubliner is keen to stress that it won't be his "attempt to break America at 47 years of age". "I'm not obsessed with being a road warrior, of being always out there, touring. There's nothing more depressing for me than trying to crack America at age 47, of playing the Ha-Ha Hole in Charlottesville on a Monday night because you have to break the US. But a short run in the big cities could be a lot of fun to do.

"Recently, we've been going to new places, the last few tours I've done Scandinavia, central Europe and Australia," he adds. "And it's for the sheer play, taking the chance to do it now because you don't know if the chance will be there a few years down the line. "We did two nights in Sydney Opera House and that was a lot of fun, especially the walk down there.

"I do walk across to Vicar Street before shows in Dublin, down the quays. That's good, but not quite the same as Sydney Harbour. "But it's kinda one of those things you do once, so you've ticked it off your bucket list. The promoters were like, 'Yeah, great stuff, Dara - but you might do the State Theatre when you come back'. It's the same size but not as expensive..." London may be about home and family, but his "work home" is definitely Vicar Street and he has resisted any suggestions to do shorter Dublin runs in a much bigger arena. There's also an ulterior motive for doing so many nights in his home town.

"Vicar Street suits my style. People are used to seeing me there, it's conversational rather than me coming out on a huge Arena stage and shouting it at them. But mainly, secretly, I get 10 weekends in Dublin. And there isn't a college friend, school friend, kindergarten friend that I haven't met up with by the end of it. "I catch up with tonnes of people and I catch up with what's going on in the country and, if anything, I come back to London and have to be deprogrammed. I'm raving about the roads being torn up around St Stephen's Green and my London friends are slapping me in the face and shouting, 'You're back in London, you can't keep going on about this stuff!'" Nonetheless, he's well aware of his status as a kind of unofficial Irish Ambassador, and the responsibilities that status brings - as Saoirse Ronan found out recently following her controversial Saturday Night Live sketch.

"There's certainly nothing that I do over there, that I don't feel the hot breath of four million Irish people on my neck. 'Don't you DARE talk us down!' As an Irishman, you are not allowed to go on British TV and talk the country down." Sure enough, the man who describes himself as an 'Infamous Brit-Licker' on Twitter, is always the first into the fray when he detects even a sniff of anti-Irish sentiment. Earlier this year, he called out a Guardian journalist who described himself and fellow comedian Ed Byrne as "white British men" in a review of Road to Mandalay, a three-part BBC travel show he co-hosted. Taking to Twitter, he blasted: "Accuses us of cultural insensitivity, while in the same sentence subsuming Ireland back into Britain..." As one of the comedians best known for engaging with people on social media, and especially on Twitter ("I don't do Instagram, I'm not beautiful"), Ó Briain has watched the rise of the Trolls.

"There was a while there, that Twitter was ideal for what I do," he says. "You crack a couple of funnies, people would have a bit of banter with you, it was like working with a real audience. But that has changed. The joy has gone out of it. With Twitter especially, right now, it's like they have created a platform that is perfectly built for bullying and harassment. "I've had to change the way I use it, because I got involved in about three or four running fights, one with video gamers, bizarrely, the following week, UKIP, and then a little bit after that, the Corbynistas. And I got to the stage where I had to say, 'I couldn't be arsed with this anymore'. "There are only so many accounts for guys calling themselves William The Conquerer, with a picture of a bulldog, that you can get into pointless arguments with before you say, 'Do you know what? You're some anonymous eejit and I couldn't be arsed arguing with you'. So my current guiding principle is to tell them their opinion is not worth anything because they are anonymous, and just roll on.

"I do still like Twitter, but I am well aware it's not the fun it was. I'm weaning myself off the addiction. There was a point when Twitter was fun, upbeat, great for engaging with people from all over the place who had quirky ideas. Nowadays, it's all Trump, Trump, Trump, Brexit, Brexit. And I couldn't be arsed with that." As an Irishman living in London, he found Brexit to be a "huge shock" that he is still trying to come to terms with. "Did I see it coming? No. Did I have any idea it could happen? Weirdly, I wrote a book about the English where I said there was a 50-50 split in the country, between the people who had this really nostalgic view of the past, and Empire, and the rest who don't think that way and see England as being a forward-looking country. I now claim that book to be brilliantly prescient." In his current stand-up show, Voice of Reason, Ó Briain characterises Brexit as like watching a train, in super-slow motion, travelling towards a stone wall.

"And we're like, 'You know, you could stop this train at any time, just pull the brakes,' but the response is, 'No, no, no, this has to happen!'. Talking with friends and family, seeing the process at work in London, Ó Briain has had plenty of time to try and fathom just exactly what is going on. "It's been a big jolt. Brexit has reasserted a certain type of nationalistic value in England. There is, deep within the British psyche, a desire for sovereignty, which is sort of inexplicable to us. "The Irish are quite happy to find a harbour within bigger countries, because we think it will raise us up and we are happy to make the compromises to make that happen; we see the advantages that will come to us. "They, the British, do not feel like that. They have been, historically, well served by an island mentality, and they have always felt isolated from the continent anyway. Brexit taps into something profound in their psyche, and it strikes me as self-destructive. But as Irish people, we will never get it."

It hasn't made him homesick. He says he has settled in London and has no plans to return home. Besides, the country has been good to him and he's really enjoying his work, even if he knows that his current level of success may change. These days, he can plan his work calendar with one eye on family commitments, school holidays and proper time off from the road. "My children are a little older now - and I don't want to be doing five, six nights a week, away from home," he says. "So we can keep the same number of shows, or do more, go to Dubai or Sydney or wherever, but do it over a longer period of time. "There were times in the past when you are saying to your friends and family, 'Right! I'm going out on tour now so you won't be able to contact me for six months.' "DVDs are gone," he adds. "And so with them, weirdly, has gone the need to wrap up the tour in time to release the DVDs for Christmas. And when people are not seeing the shows on DVD, you can be like Bob Dylan; you can just take the same show out on tour until the end of time. "I've found a level that's good," he continues. "I'm not iconic, a comedy legend who's going to go on forever, but it's not like I'm a journeyman. I've established myself as a presenter and I can do big tours..." He stops for a moment to mull over this, and concludes: "I'm top of cult, bottom of mainstream. "And it's a good place to be. You don't have the pressure of that mainstream glare, but you get to do what you want to do and not have to worry too much about the work drying up." Dara Ó Briain's 'Voice of Reason' tour resumes on January 18, with shows in Dublin, Killarney, Castlebar and Cork

