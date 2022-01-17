Stacey Solomon welcomes new dog following death of beloved pet Theo

Stacey Solomon has announced her family has adopted a new dog following the death of her beloved pup Theo.

The TV star, 32, shared the news to social media with a series of photos of her and her family welcoming the new pet, named Teddy, and said that she was not sure “who rescued who”.

Solomon announced in December her family’s “hearts were broken” after her dog, Theo had died after “11 wonderful years” and has regularly posted about the loss to her family since.

She also shared a photo of her son Rex cuddling the new dog and sitting with him and their other dog Peanut.

Solomon wrote: “Welcome Home Teddy.

“Last night we rescued a dog.

“But today I’m not sure who has rescued who.

“We miss you so much Theo.

“I hope you’re looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one.

“To the moon and back, always.”

The Loose Women presenter gave birth to her daughter Rose, her youngest child, on October 4, which was also her 32nd birthday.

She and Swash also have a son, Rex, and Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships.

In her tribute post to her late dog Theo, she had thanked him for being a “best friend” to Rex and said “the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world”.

The TV star has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after the TV star announced her pregnancy in June as they wanted all their children to be there.

During Loose Women’s festive special on Christmas Eve, the couple announced that they hoped to get married in July.