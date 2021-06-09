Stacey Solomon shares baby news

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is pregnant.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 31, revealed the news on Instagram, saying she has “never been so grateful”.

She posted the message alongside a photo of her with fiance Joe Swash, 39, and their children.

Solomon said: “We are growing another pickle.

“We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance.

“We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

She added she had been trying for another baby “for a really long time”.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys,” she added.

“It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so, so, so blessed already.”

She added that after going for a check-up they were “so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat”.

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son.

In April Solomon said her wedding to Swash is on pause while they try to get a licence to get married in the back garden of their home in Essex.

She previously revealed Swash proposed during a walk in the woods on Christmas Eve.