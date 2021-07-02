Stacey Solomon reveals her baby’s gender following scan

Stacey Solomon has confirmed she is expecting a baby daughter.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 31, revealed last month that her and fiance Joe Swash were going to be having another child together.

As she revealed the gender of her unborn child, she said it had been an “emotional day”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I can not believe I’m writing this…

“We are growing a little baby girl.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

“I honestly have no words…

“Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…

“We love you so so much already darling girl.”

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son.

The pair had been planning to marry this summer, however last month they confirmed the wedding has been delayed because of Solomon being pregnant.