Stacey Solomon gives birth to her fifth child

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her fifth baby, a girl, and shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram.

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, had welcomed their newest child, writing on Saturday: “She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

She added: “You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe your here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

The post featured four photos, the last of which showed Solomon and Swash smiling down at their newborn with their foreheads pressed together.

Singer Jessie J, TV presenter Kate Lawler and Loose Women were among the celebrities congratulating Solomon.

Jessie J commented on the post: “They joy I feel for all of you is overwhelming.”

Solomon announced the pregnancy on the same social media app in December last year, writing: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

She shared a video of the moment she revealed to Swash, 41, that she was expecting another baby. In the clip he can be seen entering a bathroom where Solomon is waiting with a positive pregnancy test.

Swash says: “What are you holding? You’re joking! This is the best news bubba,” before a picture of the couple holding the pregnancy test is shown.

Solomon and Swash have two children: son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October 2021.

Dagenham-born singer Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, while Swash has a son from a previous relationship.

The couple met during filming for the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which Solomon won.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2015 before announcing their engagement in 2020 and marrying last year.