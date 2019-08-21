Stacey Solomon said her own family should not be thought of as “broken” as she urged fans to ignore negative comments about different family set ups.

Stacey Solomon: Families come in all shapes and sizes

The Loose Women star, 29, is mother to three boys from three different relationships.

Opening up in a lengthy Instagram post, she said she “used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a ‘normal’, ‘perfect’ family all under one roof”, but had now realised that her family’s set up was normal for them.

Sharing a picture of her two older sons ahead of their separate holidays with their fathers, she said: “It’s always hard to split them up, but its so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families.

“Recently I’ve experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups.

“So I thought id just say this… No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong.

“Don’t ever let it get you down.

“It doesn’t define you or your family.”

Solomon, who welcomed third son Rex with her partner Joe Swash in May, went on: “The boys’ brotherly bond is just as strong as any other regardless of our set up – and the decisions I’ve made have made us stronger as a family.

“I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a ‘normal’, ‘perfect’ family all under one roof.

“Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us.”

“Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all OK,” said the star.

“Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from.

“We are not a ‘broken family’ in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension.”

PA Media