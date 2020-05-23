Stacey Solomon celebrates son’s first birthday

Stacey Solomon has celebrated son Rex’s first birthday.

The Loose Women panellist, 30, posted snaps of her beaming son against a backdrop of balloons, sitting next to biscuits and cake.

Other snaps showed him on a swing with his two siblings and surrounded by giant cuddly jungle toys.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Pickle…. How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

“You will never know how much happiness you bring to us and so many and how loved you are.

“You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here.

“Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile every day no matter what is happening in the world.

Happy birthday pickle 🤍 We canât believe itâs been a while year. Thank you so much for all of the pickles birthday messages today 😭 they mean the world 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q14lEFfvo5 — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) May 23, 2020

“We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls.”

Rex recently appeared on an episode of Loose Women filmed from the panellists’ homes and quickly caused chaos by knocking over Solomon’s drink and knocking out her earpiece before she had to hand him over to partner Joe Swash.

PA Media